PM Pashinyan receives Chairman of Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Chairman of the Union of Armenian Evangelical Churches of Eurasia, head of the department of Armenian studies at the Catholic University of Lyon, the Very Rev. Dr. Rene Levonian, the PM’s Office said.

The sides exchanged ideas about the domestic and external challenges faced by Armenia and its people, as well as the ways of overcoming these challenges. The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora ties were also touched upon.

The Very Rev. Dr. Rene Levonian thanked the Armenian PM for the meeting and stated that he is ready to assist in solving the problems facing the homeland as much as possible.