FLYONE Armenia starts operating Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan regular direct flights

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. FLYONE Armenia airline started operating regular direct flights Yerevan-Tbilisi-Yerevan from May 1, the aircompany said in a statement.

The flights will be operated from Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport to the Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport, 4 times a week – on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. It is expected to increase the number of flights starting from June.

All the tickets and additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am.



FLYONE Armenia (www.flyone.am) started its operations in 2021. On 27 October 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority of Armenia offered us the National Air Operator Certificate, assigning the IATA 3F code, which contains 2 characters and ICAO FIE code- 3 characters.



Airline offers affordable tickets to several destinations such as Moscow, Paris, Lion, Istanbul and Sochi.

The airline's fleet consists of Airbus A320 aircraft. Each aircraft has 180 seats and meets all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards. Also, in pandemic conditions, the aircraft is equipped with HEPA air filters, which remove 99.97% of viruses and bacteria.

FLYONE (www.flyone.eu) was launched in 2016 on the Republic of Moldova market and is currently one of the leaders in the aviation market there. FLYONE has received IOSA certification, the highest safety standard in operational management. As well, it has been ranked multiple times in 2018, 2019 and 2020 in the TOP 10 "Most punctual company" according to the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) category.