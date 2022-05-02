Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12 – report

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Finland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, Finnish newspaper Iltalehti reported late on Sunday, citing anonymous government sources.

According to the newspaper, on May 12 the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will first announce his approval for joining the Western defence alliance, followed by parliamentary groups giving their approval for the application, the paper reported.

 








