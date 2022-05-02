Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on border shelling

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military denies Azerbaijani accusations on opening fire at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again released a false statement accusing the Armenian military units in opening fire from small arms and grenade launchers on May 1 in the direction of Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the Armenian military’s control.

 








