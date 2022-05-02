Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 May

Healthcare Ministry reports 996,530 full vaccinations against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of healthcare said.

The number of first dose vaccinations is 131,799.

Another 48,020 received booster shots.








