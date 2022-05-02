Healthcare Ministry reports 996,530 full vaccinations against COVID-19
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of full vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia is 996,530, as of May 2, the ministry of healthcare said.
The number of first dose vaccinations is 131,799.
Another 48,020 received booster shots.
