Georgian FM pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan memorial

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili, who is in Armenia on an official visit, visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims.

The Georgian FM was accompanied by his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said.

“Accompanied by the Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, the Foreign Minister of Georgia Ilia Darchiashvili visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the victims of the Genocide”, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on social media.