LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 April:

The price of aluminum up by 0.69% to $3052.50, copper price up by 0.75% to $9769.50, lead price up by 0.24% to $2260.50, nickel price down by 3.66% to $31771.00, tin price up by 0.53% to $40259.00, zinc price down by 0.71% to $4107.00, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42372.80, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.