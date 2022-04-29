EU may approve a step-by-step embargo on Russian oil next week - NYT
YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. EU member states may agree to step-by-step renouncing Russian oil next week as part of a new package of sanctions, ARMENPRESS reports The New York Times informs, citing its sources.
According to the newspaper, the ambassadors of the EU member states will meet on May 4 to discuss the draft, which is expected to be approved by the end of the week.
