29 April

EU may approve a step-by-step embargo on Russian oil next week - NYT

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. EU member states may agree to step-by-step renouncing Russian oil next week as part of a new package of sanctions, ARMENPRESS reports The New York Times informs, citing its sources.

According to the newspaper, the ambassadors of the EU member states will meet on May 4 to discuss the draft, which is expected to be approved by the end of the week.








