The UN Security Council will discuss the issue of Ukraine

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council will discuss in the upcoming week the situation in Ukraine, including the visit of Secretary General António Guterres to Kyiv, ARMENPRESS reports, the permanent representative of the United Kingdom to the UN Barbara Woodward said.



“The peace efforts are in the framework of the mandate of the Secretary General, and our obligation is to support them as member of the UN Security Council. We will have an opportunity next week to discuss this very important issue and the visit of the UN Secretary General under the Presidency of the United States”, she announced.