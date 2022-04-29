Government bond auctions with a volume of AMD 55 billion took place on AMX

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Today the allocation auction of government bonds totalling AMD 55 billion has taken place on Armenian Securities Exchange.

The volume of auction allocation of government bonds (ISIN AMGB1129A316, AMGB3129A504, AMGN36294244, AMGN60294268) amounted to AMD 55 billion, with the demand surpassing AMD 114 billion (around 51%).

You can take part in the primary auctions via primary dealers the list of which is published on the website of RA Ministry of Finance, while the secondary market government bonds can be bought via members and market participants.

You can receive additional information on auctions by visiting the “Gbond Auction” page on AMX’s website.

Armenia Securities Exchange (AMX) is the only securities regulated market operator in Armenia. AMX offers exchange services, such as listing, trading, clearing and informational services, as well as alternative exchange solutions. The Exchange settlement is carried out by Central Depository of Armenia which is 100% owned by Armenia Securities Exchange. AMX’s mission is to foster the Exchange’s infrastructure of capital market, making it an active financial asset for the development of Armenia’s economy.