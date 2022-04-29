Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-22

YEREVAN, 29 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 April, USD exchange rate down by 3.41 drams to 453.26 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.41 drams to 478.91 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 6.40 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.46 drams to 569.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 167.40 drams to 27520.44 drams. Silver price down by 9.52 drams to 337.50 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.