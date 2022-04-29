Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed
YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The maintenance work on the pipeline supplying gas to Stepanakert City of Artsakh that was launched on April 27 has been completed and the supply will be restored today on April 29, ArtsakhGas said in a statement.
- 17:12 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-04-22
- 17:11 Asian Stocks - 29-04-22
- 16:31 Maintenance work on Stepanakert gas pipeline completed
- 16:17 Singer, songwriter Forsh hospitalized after suffering ministroke
- 15:51 Mirzoyan accepts proposal to hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Dushanbe
- 15:41 Amid growing flow of investments in Armenia, law firms authorized to implement some functions of state registry
- 15:17 Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives delegation led by Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe
- 14:41 Georgian Foreign Minister to visit Armenia
- 14:34 Armenia to provide additional 20 billion drams to Artsakh for housing projects
- 14:06 ‘No information about such meeting at the moment’ - Armenian Foreign Ministry comments on Aliyev’s statement
- 13:05 Artsakh doesn’t see any direction of deviating from right to self-determination – President
- 12:40 Deputy minister of environment dismissed
- 12:39 Artsakh, people of Artsakh are number one beneficiary of NK conflict settlement - Pashinyan
- 12:03 Growing Congressional calls to zero-out U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan
- 11:26 Former ambassador Armen Sargsyan passes away
- 11:11 7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia
- 09:54 Human Rights Defender slams police for excessive force, failure to read rights upon arrest
- 09:53 Defense Minister visits frontline
- 09:07 European Stocks - 28-04-22
- 09:05 US stocks up - 28-04-22
- 09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-04-22
- 09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 28-04-22
- 09:00 Oil Prices Up - 28-04-22
- 07:53 Conscripted serviceman dies from gunshot wound at military base
- 04.28-21:05 Poland, Romania announce about holding military exercises
13:39, 04.25.2022
4436 views Armenia’s economic activity index grows 9,6% in January-March 2022
17:35, 04.24.2022
3055 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
20:34, 04.27.2022
2517 views The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the family members of Sona Mnatsakanyan, who was run over yesterday
17:25, 04.23.2022
2215 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
15:22, 04.24.2022
1968 views US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement