Mirzoyan accepts proposal to hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Dushanbe  

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a news release.

The FMs praised the results of the recent official visit of the Armenian Prime Minister to Russia, reaffirmed the commitment of the sides to the provisions of the April 19 joint statement of Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Armenian and Russian FMs also discussed the implementation process of the commitments assumed by the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral statements, touched upon the creation of a commission on border demarcation and security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

FM Mirzoyan reaffirmed the position of Armenia to the processes aimed at establishing regional peace and stability, the negotiations around a comprehensive peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

Minister Mirzoyan approved the proposal of the Russian side to hold Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Dushanbe on May 13 within the framework of the session of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.