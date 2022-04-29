Armenian Speaker of Parliament receives delegation led by Director of WHO Regional Office for Europe

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan received the delegation headed by the Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe Hans Kluge, the Parliament’s press service said.

Alen Simonyan welcomed the cooperation agreement signed yesterday between the Ministry of Health of Armenia and the WHO Regional Office for Europe. The Speaker of Parliament expressed hope that it will contribute to the development of the health system in all directions.

Various assistance provided to Armenia by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the fight against the pandemic was touched upon at the meeting.

Both sides highlighted the implementation of the legislative initiatives aimed at health system reforms. The importance of efforts to have access to different health areas and to provide quality services was also stressed.

Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan and Deputy Minister Lena Nanushyan, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Healthcare, member of Parliament from Civil Contract faction Narek Zeynalyan and deputy of the Civil Contract Faction Arsen Torosyan participated in the meeting.