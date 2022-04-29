Former ambassador Armen Sargsyan passes away

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sargsyan (pictured right), a senior diplomat, former ambassador and the brother of ex-Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan passed away.

The former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan announced the passing of his brother in a statement on social media. “My dear brother, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia, passed away from a chronic illness,” Tigran Sargsyan said.

During his diplomatic career, Armen Sargsyan served as Armenia’s Ambassador to China, Vietnam, Singapore, Mongolia and Bulgaria.