7 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. 7 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,865, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8,622.

224 people recovered (total recoveries: 411,038).

3,177 tests were administered (total tests: 3,048,431).

As of April 29 the number of active cases stood at 1,522.