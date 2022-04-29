LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 April:

The price of aluminum down by 2.00% to $3031.50, copper price down by 1.61% to $9697.00, lead price down by 1.16% to $2255.00, nickel price down by 0.97% to $32977.00, tin price up by 0.11% to $40045.00, zinc price down by 1.97% to $4136.50, molybdenum price down by 0.05% to $42394.84, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.