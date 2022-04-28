Artsakh’s FM condemns terrorist attacks on state structures in a phone conversation with Pridnestrovian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. On April 28, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR) Vitaly Ignatyev, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press service of MFA Armenia.



Minister Babayan condemned the terrorist attacks on a number of PMR state structures committed the day before, expressing solidarity with the fraternal Pridnestrovian people on behalf of the authorities and people of Artsakh.



Issues related to regional and global geopolitical developments, as well as the relations between the foreign ministries of the two countries were discussed during the meeting too.