Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-04-22

YEREVAN, 28 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 April, USD exchange rate down by 3.31 drams to 456.67 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 8.58 drams to 479.32 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 6.32 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 9.74 drams to 569.33 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 478.72 drams to 27687.84 drams. Silver price down by 4.51 drams to 347.02 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.