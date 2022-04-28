President Khachaturyan receives academician Yuri Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received renowned scientist, physicist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Yuri Hovhannisyan, the Presidential Office said. The meeting was also attended by President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, academician Ashot Saghyan.

Welcoming the renowned scientist, the President of the Republic highly valued his readiness to assist science development in Armenia.

The sides exchanged views on the problems of the field, its development potential and prospects in Armenia.

The meeting also touched upon the annual general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia scheduled late this week, during which the main results of the Academy’s 2021 scientific and scientific-organizational activity will be presented. Yuri Hovhannisyan will deliver a report on “New Elements of Periodic Table” during the annual meeting.