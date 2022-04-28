Slight increase in COVID-19 vaccinations registered in past week – Armenian Healthcare Minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. 50% of citizens in Armenia received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 44.1% of the adult citizens are fully vaccinated, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan said at the Cabinet meeting today, adding that nearly 50,000 citizens have received a booster shot.

She said that vaccinations played a very important role for reducing the disease burden globally.

“Regardless of easing the restrictions, we will continue boosting vaccinations with all possible means. They will continue to be available in polyclinics, mobile sites, in the form of home visits, and we expect that the citizens will continue to get vaccinated, we see that tendency. We even have a slight increase in vaccination rates over the past week”, the minister said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called for not weakening the vigilance because today there are citizens in China who live under lockdown, and no one can say what will happen next moment.

Highlighting the importance of continuing the vaccination process, the PM said there are wide range of vaccines in Armenia. “We have been opening an opportunity of vaccination also for foreign citizens for a long time”, he said.