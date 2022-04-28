Armenian government envisages very serious reforms in military education field
YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is envisaging very serious reforms in military education sector, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.
“We envisage very serious reforms in military education field. I am confident that we will have a talk on this topic at one of the upcoming sessions of the government”, he said.
- 13:40 Erdogan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization
- 13:21 PM Pashinyan announces launch of construction of Ajapnyak station of Yerevan Metro
- 12:40 President Khachaturyan receives academician Yuri Hovhannisyan
- 12:24 Slight increase in COVID-19 vaccinations registered in past week – Armenian Healthcare Minister
- 12:22 Armenian government envisages very serious reforms in military education field
- 12:21 Cavusoglu’s Grey Wolves salute is insult not only for Armenian community but also people of Uruguay - Ope Pasquet
- 12:06 PM Pashinyan sees serious problem in education sector
- 11:57 Armenia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions, vaccine mandate at workplaces
- 11:22 3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia
- 11:19 New high-tech industry minister appointed
- 11:08 ‘Never again’: Armenian Genocide commemorated in United States Capitol
- 10:25 Armenian Ombudsperson highlights increasing international presence in Artsakh
- 09:57 Possibilities of freight shipping from Mumbai port to Armenia discussed in India
- 09:10 European Stocks up - 27-04-22
- 09:09 US stocks - 27-04-22
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-04-22
- 09:07 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 27-04-22
- 09:06 Oil Prices Down - 27-04-22
- 04.27-21:20 António Guterres arrives in Ukraine after visiting Russia
- 04.27-20:34 The Prime Minister expressed condolences to the family members of Sona Mnatsakanyan, who was run over yesterday
- 04.27-19:37 Recognition of the right to self-determination is not a subject to any concession. The President of Artsakh
- 04.27-18:45 Plans to "suffocate" Russia economically have failed. Putin
- 04.27-17:18 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-04-22
- 04.27-17:17 Asian Stocks - 27-04-22
- 04.27-16:43 Parliament Speaker draws OSCE/ODIHR delegation’s attention to aggressive statements by Azeri representatives at OSCE PA
17:35, 04.24.2022
2982 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
17:25, 04.23.2022
2135 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
15:22, 04.24.2022
1918 views US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
07:35, 04.24.2022
1740 views Armenians around the world commemorate 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide
15:20, 04.25.2022
1654 views President of Uruguay lambasts Turkish FM for ultranationalist salute at Armenians in Montevideo