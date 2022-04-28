Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 April

Armenian government envisages very serious reforms in military education field

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Armenia is envisaging very serious reforms in military education sector, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“We envisage very serious reforms in military education field. I am confident that we will have a talk on this topic at one of the upcoming sessions of the government”, he said.








