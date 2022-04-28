3 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. 3 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,858, the Armenian Healthcare Ministry said.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8,622.

216 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,814).

2,546 tests were administered (total tests: 3,045,254).

As of April 28 the number of active cases stood at 1,739.