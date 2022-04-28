Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 April

New high-tech industry minister appointed

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Robert Khachatryan as Minister of High-Tech Industry at the advice of PM Nikol Pashinyan, the presidency said.








