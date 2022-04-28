Armenian Ombudsperson highlights increasing international presence in Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 28, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan is in Paris on a working visit, her Office said.

On April 27 the Armenian Ombudswoman met with Ambassador for Human Rights at the French Foreign Ministry Delphine Borione, French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Ambassador Brice Roquefeuil and the representatives of the French Foreign Ministry Continental Europe Directorate.

During the meetings Kristinne Grigoryan presented the mandate of the institute of the Human Rights Defender, the current challenges of her Office, as well as shared the priorities of the institute.

The Ombudsperson presented the ongoing pressures, including the psychological ones, by the Azerbaijani armed forces on Artsakh-Armenians. She also presented the details of her contacts with the relatives of the captured and missing persons, expressed her concerns over the fact that Azerbaijan is not fulfilling its international commitments and the commitment assumed by the trilateral statement relating to the immediate return of captives and other persons held.

Ambassador for Human Rights at the French Foreign Ministry Delphine Borione presented her mission in human rights during the meeting. She outlined the challenges existing now at a global level for the perception of the common nature of human rights, stating that, unfortunately, the current conflicts are the biggest challenges in that matter.

The sides also emphasized their readiness to cooperate in the agenda of women empowerment.

Kristinne Grigoryan invited Mrs. Delphine Borione to Armenia.

In his remarks the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group expressed concerns over the humanitarian issues that still are unresolved after the war. He highly valued the Ombudswoman’s constant attention and support to various issues of the families of captives and missing persons.

During the meetings Kristinne Grigoryan also emphasized the necessity of engagement of international organizations in Artsakh and increase of international presence in general as an additional guarantee to the rights and normal life of Artsakh-Armenians.