António Guterres arrives in Ukraine after visiting Russia
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres has arrived in Ukraine following a visit to Russia, ARMENPRESS reports Guterres wrote on his Twitter page.
"We will continue to work to expand humanitarian assistance and ensure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones.
The sooner that war ends, the better for the sake of Ukraine, Russia and the whole world," wrote António Guterres.
