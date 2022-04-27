Balanced position should be cornerstone: experts comment on Pashinyan’s latest Russia visit

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent visit to Russia, the documents signed, are positive. In this difficult period they give an opportunity to get some security guarantees and work on this direction on the one hand, and to boost the economic cooperation, on the other hand, Expert at Orbeli information-analytical center Jony Melikyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“During the visit documents have been signed which relate to the future cooperation formats, outline inter-state visits and a cooperation between different ministries. On the background of these complex geopolitical processes it is very important to assess soberly the situation, work with partners in order to reduce all possible risks”, Melikyan said.

Political analyst Hakob Badalyan thinks that the statement of the Armenian PM and the Russian President is balanced. According to him, in such complex geopolitical situation getting a document which reflects the targeted directions that are important for Russia from security perspective and also contains important formulations for Armenia. “Besides, in this difficult situation they have avoided wording, content that would be associated, say, with any positioning in the Ukrainian war. My description is the following, it is a balanced document that actually covers all areas. It is a working base on which the future activity should be built”, Hakob Badalyan said.

Another expert of the Orbeli center Artak Khachatryan believes that one of the key foreign political cornerstones of Armenia should be the balanced policy. He says they see these steps in the efforts directed to Nagorno Karabakh or Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

“In the current geopolitical race, such step of Armenia’s foreign policy is welcome, trying to align and make closer the interests of the sides and the corners of the Armenian interests”, he said. He said that it was not a coincidence that the Brussels meeting was followed by a visit to Moscow. And in both cases the main focus was on security issues.

Taron Hovhannisyan, an expert of the Orbeli center, outlined point 24th of the statement of the Armenian PM and the Russian President, which pointed out Nagorno Karabakh and the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“It was stated that the conflict is not settled, which is very important in a sense that after the war Azerbaijan is constantly trying to claim that the conflict is over, there is no Nagorno Karabakh. This remark could have been stayed as a remark if we haven’t heard at least statements by internationally involved actors that the Artsakh issue exists and is not solved yet. Here the opinion of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries comes to the fore. Russia not only is a Co-Chair country, we all understand quite well that it is a country having a serious influence and presence in the region”, Taron Hovhannisyan said.