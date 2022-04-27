US trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame situation - Blinken

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken blamed Azerbaijan in actions that inflame the situation with regard to Nagorno Karabakh.

In his remarks at the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee session, Secretary Blinken said the United States supports a long-term political settlement with regard to Nagorno Karabakh.

“I have been very actively in directly engaged with leadership in both Armenia and Azerbaijan including just as recently as a week ago phone calls with Prime Minister Pashinyan and with President Aliyev, as well as their foreign ministers, trying to help advance prospects for a long-term political settlement with regard to Nagorno Karabakh”, Blinken said. “We have been developing and promoting various confidence-building measures. We have been trying to push back on any unilateral actions particularly by Azerbaijan that would only inflame the situation and we have a number of programs in place that are part of the budget to try to help advance more peaceful prospects”.