Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The report of the Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic "On the Violations of the Rights of Artsakh People by Azerbaijan in February - March 2022” was disseminated as an official document in the United Nations Organization (UN), the Office of the Ombudsman of Artsakh said.

The report is available at the following link: https://www.undocs.org/en/A/76/802








