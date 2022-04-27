17 new cases of coronavirus in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. 17 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,855, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
No new deaths were recorded and the death toll stood at 8,622.
10 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,598).
2,774 tests were administered (total tests: 3,042,708).
As of April 27 the number of active cases stood at 1,952.
- 11:53 Artsakh Ombudsman’s report on Azerbaijani violations disseminated as official document in UN
- 11:33 Armenian Minister of Labor participates in Raisina Dialogue international conference in New Delhi
- 11:25 17 new cases of coronavirus in Armenia
- 10:38 Mexican Senator urges Senate and government to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 10:26 FM Ararat Mirzoyan, PM Narendra Modi discuss Armenia-India relations in New Delhi
- 10:12 ‘When you blow up gas pipeline and leave civilians without heating, it’s not peace’ – Armenian MP to Azeri delegate
- 09:56 International Jazz Day: China Moses, Andre Manoukian, Tony Karapetyan among stars of upcoming Yerevan concert
- 09:24 European Stocks - 26-04-22
- 09:23 US stocks down - 26-04-22
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-22
- 09:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 26-04-22
- 09:20 Oil Prices Up - 26-04-22
- 04.26-21:35 The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia receives Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon
- 04.26-19:28 The development of education is of strategic importance for us – PM Pashinyan chairs consultation
- 04.26-19:14 Artsakh’s Presient meets with a group of students of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
- 04.26-18:33 NATO is committed to peace and stability in the South Caucasus – Pashinyan receives NATO Secretary General's Special Rep
- 04.26-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-04-22
- 04.26-17:38 Asian Stocks - 26-04-22
- 04.26-17:11 Armenian Minister of Defense, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative discuss regional security
- 04.26-16:51 Priority issues of Artsakh’s foreign policy agenda remained unchanged: FM meets heads of parliamentary factions
- 04.26-15:05 Robin the Robot brings joy and happiness to elderly residents of Yerevan’s Nork Nursing Home
- 04.26-13:59 Armenian President receives representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation
- 04.26-13:41 Azerbaijan attempts final round of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh, MP warns PACE
- 04.26-13:23 Artsakh FM, students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School discuss Azerbaijani- Karabakh conflict
- 04.26-13:20 “We open a new page in the history of Armenian-Indian economic cooperation” – FM Mirzoyan says in New Delhi
17:35, 04.24.2022
2796 views Uruguay foreign ministry summons Turkish ambassador over Cavusoglu’s ultranationalist salute at Armenians
17:25, 04.23.2022
2020 views Garo Paylan submits bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide to the Turkish parliament
15:22, 04.24.2022
1803 views US President Joe Biden releases Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day statement
14:20, 04.20.2022
1760 views An agreement reached over several important issues during meeting with Putin, says Pashinyan
07:35, 04.24.2022
1641 views Armenians around the world commemorate 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide