FM Ararat Mirzoyan, PM Narendra Modi discuss Armenia-India relations in New Delhi

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan discussed the Armenia-India relations with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

“On April 26, Ararat Mirzoyan, who is on a working visit in India, within the “Raisina Dialogue” conference, participated in the meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry said. “The prospects of overcoming various challenges of the modern world and, in that sense, the possibilities of cooperation were discussed. During the meeting, Ararat Mirzoyan and Narendra Modi held a conversation on Armenian-Indian relations," it said.