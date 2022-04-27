LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 April:
The price of aluminum down by 0.84% to $3064.50, copper price up by 0.93% to $9860.00, lead price down by 0.30% to $2320.00, nickel price up by 1.35% to $33076.00, tin price up by 1.72% to $40543.00, zinc price up by 0.36% to $4183.50, molybdenum price stood at $42438.94, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
