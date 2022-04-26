The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia receives Ambassador of Armenia to Lebanon

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to Lebanon Vahagn Atabekyan visisted His Holiness Aram I, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia informed.

"The meeting was an opportunity to give an overview of the April 24 commemorations and the situation in Armenia, Artsakh and Lebanon. Emphasis was placed on the imperative to strengthen the internal unity of our people with a commitment to jointly address the challenges around us," the statement said.