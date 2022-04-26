Artsakh’s Presient meets with a group of students of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 26, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan met with a group of students of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia headed by School Director, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Vahe Gabrielyan, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press servic eof the Artsakh President;s Office.

During the meeting, the Head of the State presented the issues facing Artsakh in the domestic, foreign, socio-economic spheres, the main directions of the policy pursued, as well as the latest regional and global developments.

President Harutyunyan also answered the questions of the participants. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic David Babayan and other officials partook in the meeting.