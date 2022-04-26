Armenian Minister of Defense, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative discuss regional security

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan held a meeting on April 26 with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Issues related to regional security were discussed at the meeting.

The Minister of Defense of Armenia presented to Colomina the security situation and existing challenges after the 44-day war in Artsakh.

Papikyan and Colomina also discussed issues related to international security and Armenia-NATO cooperation.