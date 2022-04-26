Armenian President receives representatives of Konrad Adenauer Foundation

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Lars Hänsel, Head of the Department Europe and North America at Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Foundation, and Thomas Schrapel, Director of the Regional Programme Political Dialogue South Caucasus of KAS, the Presidential Office said.

Lars Hänsel presented the activity of the Foundation in Armenia, the projects and educational programs being implemented with different state agencies.

President Khachaturyan highly appreciated the mission of the Foundation in Armenia.

The cooperation opportunities with the Presidential Office in programs of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.