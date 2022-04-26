Artsakh FM, students of Armenian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic School discuss Azerbaijani- Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. On April 26, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan received the delegation of students of the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia headed by the School Director, Ambassador Vahe Gabriyelian, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

Issues related to global and regional processes, the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, the foreign policy of the two Armenian Republics and a range of other topics were discussed during the meeting.

The Minister highly appreciated the place and role of the Diplomatic School in training Armenian diplomats, noting with satisfaction that a large number of Artsakh diplomats also attended professional courses at the school.