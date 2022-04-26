Armenia reports 10 daily COVID-19 cases
YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,838, the ministry of healthcare said.
2644 tests were conducted on April 25.
The daily recoveries rose by 17 (410,588 total recoveries).
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8622.
As of April 26, the number of active cases is 1945.
