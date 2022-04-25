Ambassador Arsen Avagyan presents credentials to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. On April 25, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran Arsen Avagyan presented his credentials to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Ministry of Armenia informs that welcoming the Armenian Ambassador, President Raisi expressed hope that during his activity significant progress will be registered in different directions of the relations between the two friendly countries, such as economic relations, trade and other spheres.

Thanking for the reception and good wishes, Ambassador Avagyan noted that he will make maximum efforts for the continuous development of relations between the two countries.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also asked to convey his warm greetings to the leadership of the Republic of Armenia.