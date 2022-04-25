Turkish MP calls for “facing history” over Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Turkish Member of Parliament Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu from the HDP party issued a statement on the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.
“I feel the pain of all those who lost their lives during the Armenian Genocide of April 24, 1915. We must face history, we must empathize. We must be sensitive for all kinds of pain,” the MP tweeted.
