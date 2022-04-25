Russia appreciates Armenia’s balanced position over Ukraine – foreign ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Russia appreciates Armenia’s balanced position over the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry Fourth Department of CIS Countries Director Denis Gonchar told RIA Novosti.

“We appreciate the balanced position of our Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues on the situation around Ukraine and the West’s related unprecedented anti-Russian campaign. We very well realize the pressure by foreign forces that Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s leaderships face, and we appreciate the fact that in both Yerevan and Baku they are guided first of all by their own national interests when building their foreign policy,” he said.