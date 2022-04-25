Second meeting of 3+3 under preparation, says Russian foreign ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. A Russian foreign ministry official said that preparations are underway to organize the second meeting of the 3+3 platform.

Russian Foreign Ministry Fourth Department of CIS Countries Director Denis Gonchar told RIA Novosti that the “doors remain open for Georgia”, referring to Georgia opting out from the first meeting.

“At this moment the second session of the 3+3 regional consultative platform is being prepared. The date and venue will be announced later,” he said.

The first meeting was held in late 2021 in Moscow and was co-chaired by the deputy foreign ministers of Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, as well as the Director-General of the Iranian MFA.