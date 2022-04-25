Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia’s Bryansk

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Oil storage tanks caught fire at an oil depot in Bryansk, TASS reported citing the regional government of Russia’s Bryansk.

"The Emergency Situations Ministry has confirmed there’s a fire," TASS quoted the local government’s press office as saying. "There’s also a confirmation that it’s the fuel tanks."

The first responders have left for the scene, the press office said.

The Emergency Situations Ministry in Bryansk said they received a fire report at 2 am Moscow time. Fire and rescue teams were sent to the scene and they reported that the fire was taking place at an oil depot, the ministry said.

The depot is owned by Transneft Bryansk Druzhba.

Preliminary reports suggest that no one was injured in the fire.