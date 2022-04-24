Nationalist gesture of Turkish FM in no way contributes to establishment of dialogue between the two peoples –Aghajanyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. On the eve of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu’s nationalist gesture to members of the Armenian community in Montevideo is a reprehensible act and in no way contributes to the establishment of dialogue and atmosphere of mutual understanding between the two peoples, ARMENPRESS reports Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook page.

"We welcome the immediate response of the Uruguayan side of immediately summoning the Turkish ambassador for explanations," the statement said.