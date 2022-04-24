Ambassador of India pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the Republic of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims, ARMENPRESS reports the Twitter page of the Embassy of India in Armenia informs.

"Today marks the 107th anniversary of Armenian Remembrance Day in Armenia. Ambassador Kishan Dan Dewal paid tribute to the memory of the victims of this great tragedy and laid a wreath at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial," the statement said.

India has not yet officially recognized the Armenian Genocide.