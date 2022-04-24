Turkey not only denies the genocide, but also has a very provocative position – Political party of Cyprus

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The “National Popular Front” Party of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the statement was published by the Armenian Embassy in Greece.

In its statement, the National Popular Front Party presents the monstrous plan of extermination of the Armenian people carried out by the Ottoman Empire.

"Ruthless massacres took place regardless of age, gender, as well as rapes, sexual assaults on men and women. An indicator of Ottoman brutality was that during the 1918 Trabzon trials, Ottoman army officer Hasan Maruf said that Turkish prisoners went mad when they saw Armenians burned alive, while Russians were told that the smell of burnt human body will remain in the air for many days. Ethan Belkid, who was also an officer, confessed that he saw 5,000 Armenians being burnt alive," reads the statement.

The National Popular Front Party says that the total number of victims of the Turkish atrocity a century later is still unknown, but there are estimates of 800,000 to 1.5 million victims.

"Together with the people, the Armenian civilization also fell victim to Turkish atrocities, as it is estimated that 464 of the 913 historical buildings of Armenians in Turkey were completely destroyed, 252 were in ruins, and 197 were in urgent need of repair”, reads the statement.

The statement of the "National Popular Front" Party states that the Turkish government still denies that it committed the Genocide. "They claim that the Armenians were a hostile force, that their massacre was a result of the war situation. In fact, Turkey not only rejects, but has a very provocative position on this issue.

We must all understand that the Armenian Genocide is not only April 24, we must not remember it only on that day. It is a practical proof of the barbarity of the Turks, which still exists today. The Turkish regime continues to pursue a similar tactic today.

They make it clear to us with their attitude that their hatred of any Christian element is eternal, and especially we, the Greeks in Cyprus, half of whose homeland is under Turkish occupation, should not forget that, knowing who we are coping with”, the National Popular Front said.