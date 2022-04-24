Forgetting dark moments of history means to allow them to be repeated - Italian senators and deputies on Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. On April 24, the Italy-Armenia Friendship Group of the Italian Inter-Parliamentary Union issued a statement on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, ARMENPRESS reports the statement reads:

“"It has been 107 years since the genocide of the Armenian people, a tragedy that we cannot, we must not forget at all. To forget the dark moments of history means to allow them to be repeated. Memory is the antidote to barbarism and atrocities against humanity, hence, remembering is a duty. Accordingly, as parliamentarians of the Italian Republic, we are glad that the Chamber of Deputies in 2019 unanimously adopted a resolution recognizing the genocide of the Armenian people. Today we stand by all Armenians, particularly Armenian associations in Italy and the Italian community, in memory of the Armenian Genocide."

4 senators and 14 deputies have signed under the statement.