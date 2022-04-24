Legislator Antón Gómez-Reino calls for Spanish official recognition of Armenian Genocide
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Spanish congressman Antón Gómez-Reino called on the Spanish government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.
“The genocide perpetrated against the Armenian people destroyed with its violence an ancient culture which was always able to co-exist in harmony with other cultures. Killings, deportations and torture. Recognize the Armenian Genocide so that it never happens again,” the Spanish lawmaker tweeted.
