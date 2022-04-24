Greek President addresses message on 107th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Greece Katerina Sakellaropoulou addressed a message on the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Embassy in Greece said.

“Today we commemorate with emotion and respect the victims of the Armenian Genocide, who were inhumanly exterminated during the Ottoman Empire 107 years ago. This tragedy is the dark page of history and reminds us of the importance of the protection of life, the respect to human rights, and the importance of perception of national, religious and identity diversity and the strengthening of this perception. The constant vigilance and response to the discrimination, violence and hatred against our brothers is the duty of all of us, the main condition of the peaceful coexistence of nations and peoples”, the statement says.