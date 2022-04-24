Global struggle for recognition of the Armenian Genocide is urgent as ever before – President of Cyprus

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The memory about the horrific genocide must be kept alive, the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades tweeted on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“We continue the struggle with our Armenian brothers. The memory about the horrific genocide must be kept alive. Today the “Never Again” call is actual as ever before. The global struggle for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide is urgent as ever before,” the President of Cyprus said.